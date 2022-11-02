Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given New €170.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY remained flat at $77.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.