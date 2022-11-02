Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEYMF. Societe Generale raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

