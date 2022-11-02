SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Reaches $53.57 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $53.57 million and $527,794.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

