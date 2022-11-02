Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE SON traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 659,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,786. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

