Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. 125,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

