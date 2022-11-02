Souders Financial Advisors Has $22.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.04. 63,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

