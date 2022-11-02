Souders Financial Advisors Has $952,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 66,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 206,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

