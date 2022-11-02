Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 13,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

