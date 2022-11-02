Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.20. 9,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.47 and a 200-day moving average of $646.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.