Souders Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

