Souders Financial Advisors Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.05. 2,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

