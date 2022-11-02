SouthState Corp Buys 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.33 and its 200-day moving average is $297.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

