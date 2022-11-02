SouthState Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWD opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.