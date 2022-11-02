SouthState Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IQLT opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

