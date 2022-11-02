SouthState Corp Has $534,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
