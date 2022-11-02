SouthState Corp Has $534,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.