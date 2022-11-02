SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,246 shares of company stock worth $1,694,543. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

