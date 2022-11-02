SouthState Corp Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 90,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $183.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.