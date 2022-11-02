Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Shares Up 0.5%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.25). Approximately 37,118 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sovereign Metals from GBX 75 ($0.87) to GBX 84 ($0.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Sovereign Metals Trading Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £112.54 million and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.42.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

