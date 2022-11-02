SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,298,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

