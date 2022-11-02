SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,488. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.82 and a 200-day moving average of $440.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

