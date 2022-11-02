Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNMSF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Spin Master has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $40.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.