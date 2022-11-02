Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

