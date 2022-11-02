STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 671,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

