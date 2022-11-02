STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
STAAR Surgical Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 671,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical
In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.