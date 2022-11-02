STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 292,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

