Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,324 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.