Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

