Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 480.3% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 125,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

