Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 445,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

