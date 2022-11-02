Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.37. 72,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,640,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,685,600. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stem by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.