Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

SBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $325.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,922,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

