Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.77-2.82 EPS.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

