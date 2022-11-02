Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.77-2.82 EPS.
Steven Madden Price Performance
SHOO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.