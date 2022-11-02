Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

