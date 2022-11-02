Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

