Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.