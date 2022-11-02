Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $196.87.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.