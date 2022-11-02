Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

ULTA opened at $422.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.