Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,365 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

