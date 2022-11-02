Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 56,166 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

