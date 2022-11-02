Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.25 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

