Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,168 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,388. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $834.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

