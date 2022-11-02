Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 798 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Generac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 161.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.21.

Generac Trading Down 1.0 %

Generac stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

