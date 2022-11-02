Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Genworth Financial Call Options (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical volume of 1,043 call options.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,259 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 124,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

