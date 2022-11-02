StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.