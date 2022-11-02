StockNews.com Downgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $466,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

