StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

ROLL opened at $251.92 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

