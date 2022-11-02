StockNews.com Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.07) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

