Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 375 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

