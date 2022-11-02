Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.