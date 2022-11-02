Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $122.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,098 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $122,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 50.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $310.97. 45,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

