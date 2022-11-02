Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 494.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

XOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $465.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

